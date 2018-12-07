Bihar BSSC Inter Level 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has finally dropped the admit cards for the inter-level examinations for the year 2014 that will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10. Candidates can go through the official website of the BSSC to download the admit cards that will be available on the site until a day prior to the examination.

Bihar BSSC Inter Level 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has finally dropped the admit cards for the inter-level examinations for the year 2014 that will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10. Candidates can go through the official website of the BSSC to download the admit cards that will be available on the site until a day prior to the examination. Earlier there were rumours about the cancellation of the examination, however, the commission has released two notices pertaining to the matter.

In one of the official release, the commission has clarified that some “anti-social” elements were continuously trying to throw some hurdles in the process of examination and were spreading rumours of the delay in the examination. Urging the candidates not to believe such rumours, the commission has also mentioned that the examinations will be conducted on this date and time. Candidates can go through the official website, @bssc.bic.nic.in where can go via the two notifications shared by the commission.

The commission has also listed some instructions for the candidates who are looking forward to appearing in the BSSC Inter Level exams 2018:

As per the official release, the commission will be conducting the examination in all the districts of Bihar. The commission has finalised 571 centres in the district headquarters in the district.

The candidates are advised to reach the examination centre a couple of hours before the conduction of examination to avoid any consequences.

Candidates are also advised not to carry Shoes and socks, eatable (cold or hot), Gutkha, Paan, Bidi, Cigarette, tobacco products or any material used for intoxication purposes, Textual material (printed or written), bits of papers Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Electronic Pen/Scanner etc. Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Scale.

