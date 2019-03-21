Bihar BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for more than 6000 vacant posts by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Candidates who are interested to submit applications for the vacancies may check the eligibility critera and other necessary details regarding the recruitment process of Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 given below.

Bihar BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineers through its official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement on the official website before applying through the prescribed format on or before the last date. According to reports, there are 6379 vacancies against the Junior Engineer posts.

Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for April 15, 2019. Candidates should visit the official website of the Commission to check details such as the eligibility criteria, education qualification and all other necessary information regarding the BTSC Recruitment 2019.

How to check the Bihar BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019 notification?

1. Log into the official website of BTSC as mentioned-above

2. Candidates need to find the link that reads, “All Notifications/Advertisements” under the option Online Application on the left-hand side of the homepage

3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page

4. Click on “View advertisement” to check the full notification

According to the official website, the applications can be submitted only through online mode. Applications by post or any other means will not be entertained by the examination conducting authority.

Here’s the detailed notification in Hindi: http://pariksha.nic.in/OuterPages/View_Enclosure.aspx?ID=5001&flag=H&FID=6081

Education Qualification:

All India Council for Technical Education, Diploma of Civil Engineering accredited institutions from New Delhi who related technical education be given diplomas by the Council / University OR Diploma provided in the civil engineering in non-distance mode by DEEMED University established under the provisions of UGC Act provided that the said DEEMED University received the approval of the University Grants Commission for doing diploma courses in civil engineering, as per the notification on the official website of BTSC.

