The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will announce the medical admission counselling merit list today @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can check the official website for their result for the various courses including MBBS, BDS admissions for the Bihar state. The below mentioned steps will help the students to access the results.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the EET merit list link

3. Enter roll no and other details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for the future reference

As per reports, the counselling process for the NEET was conducted on June 19, 2019. Around 44,092 candidates were shortlisted in the NEET 2019 from the state. The following documents are required for the admission process. The NEET-UG 2019 admit card and scorecard where all the details regarding the candidates are mentioned. The 10th class marks sheet, Class 11th marks sheet, HSC Marks sheet, transfer certificate obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses, the certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 12.

The students in Bihar and have studied in the state schools from class 6th to class 12th should submit the following documents. While as the candidates who have partly studied outside Bihar from class 6th to class 12th should submit nativity certificate. The students have been advised to submit also a Permanent Community Certificate Card. and the First Graduate Certificate. For the registration of the second round of counselling which is scheduled to be held from July 6 to 8 till 5 pm, the payment window for the above will be open until July 9.

The officials have advised that the choice of filling will be made available till 5 pm on the same date. The following seat allotment for round two will be available from July 10 to July 11 for which the document verification will take place on July 13, 2019.

