Bihar CSBC admit card 2018: Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment of Bihar police constables and fire brigade officers. The aspirants can download their admit cards from CSBC's official website @ csbc.bih.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their admit cards.

Around 13,785 forms have been disqualified as the applicants have either not uploaded their photographs, the signatures are not properly done or the candidates have submitted an incomplete form. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer, which has invited the application forms for the recruitment of police constables and fire brigade officers in Bihar.

The candidates can download their Bihar CSBC admit card 2018 from Central Selection Board of Constable’s official website @ csbc.bih.nic.in by simply following the steps given below.

Here are the simple steps to download the Bihar CSBC admit card 2018:

Step 1: Visit the CSBC’s official website @csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Download PET admit card.

Step 3: Submit the required details like name, roll number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: The admit card for Bihar CSBC will appear on your window.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card for Bihar CSBC and take a printout for future purpose.

