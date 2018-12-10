Bihar CSBC Constable (Driver) Recruitment Test 2018: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is likely to release the admit cards for the driving test through its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the same by logging into the website as soon as it is published on the site.

Bihar CSBC Constable (Driver) Recruitment Test 2018: The admit cards for the upcoming driving test to be conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) through the official website.All the candidates appearing for the driving test to be conducted by the authority must note that they are required to bring the admit cards along with them on the day of the test. The driving test admit cards will be published on the official website only. The official website of CBSC Selection Board of Constable, Bihar is – csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, the examination or test for the posts would be conducted by the authority on January 5, 2019.

How to download the CSBC Constable DET Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) – csbc.bih.nic.in

Here, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download e-Admit Card for DET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police & Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. 01/2018)”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different third-party page

Here, enter your roll number and click on submit

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To directly download the Admit Card or Call Letter for Constable Driver DET 2018, click on this link: http://exam-gov.in/exam12122018/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More