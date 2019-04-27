Bihar DCECE 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the application form for DCECE 2019 which are schduled to take place on June 16 and June 17, 2019. Interested and eligibile candidates are advised to fill the application form before May 18, 2019.

Bihar DCECE 2019: The application form for DCECE 2019 are now available on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligibile candidates are advised to apply for the DCECE 2019 online before the third week of May. In order to apply for the examination that is conducted by BCECEB, candidates will have to submit their application forms only on the official website of Bihar CECEB.

After submitting the application on or before May 18, the aspirant will recieve the admit cards that will be available on the official website. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2019. Aspirants will have to pay the application fee via net banking, credit and debit cards and through e-challan at any SBI branch.

Steps apply for the DCECE 2019 Application:

Step 1: Each and every candidates will have to register themselves for the entrance test.

Step 2: Visit the official website of BCECEB i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Apply for DCECE-2019.

Step 4: The link will direct you to new tab.

Step 5: Enter your name, date of birth, aadhar number and course group

Step 6: After submitting the application you will receive an activation link on the registered email id.

Step 7: Click to the link and your application will be registered.

Step 8: Then fill in the personal details, contact details and other important details.

Step 9: Upload the signature and photograph.

Step 10: Pay the application fee to complete the registration.

