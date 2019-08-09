Bihar DCECE mock allotment result 2019: Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) mock allotment result 2019 to be published today, by the official of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Candidates can check the result @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE mock allotment result 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will likely to release the Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) mock allotment result 2019, today. Candidates who had applied for the exam can check the result on the official website of BCECEB or click on the link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that those who had enrolled in the counselling and application process, to take admission in Engineering and non-engineering trades under the craftsman training scheme, are the only ones who can check the result. Till 11th August 2019, candidates who got selected for DCECE 2019 first round seat allotment of mock counselling will get the opportunity to edit their choices.

As per the reports on 14th August 2019, The first round of the provisional seat allotment will be published by the BCECEB, its adviced that candidates must keep tracking all the updates made by the BCECEB officials.

Follow the steps to check the Bihar DCECE Mock Seat Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the latest updates

Step 3: Click on the link Bihar DCECE Counselling Result 2019 – Mock Round

Step 4: A new Web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to fill all the credentials which to be asked on the new web page like login Id, password and security pin/Capatch

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Candidates must download admission slip if allotted seat through Bihar DCECE 2019 Counselling mock round result

