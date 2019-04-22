Bihar DElEd 2019 notification: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published a notification inviting applications for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme through its official website -bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination this year are advised to check the important dates for the Bihar DElEd 2019. The Bihar DElEd 2019 notification contains all the necessary details regarding the Bihar DElEd 2019 exam and candidates can download the same from the official website mentioned here.

According to the notification, there are as many as 650 seats which will be filled after a selection entrance test. The candidates can directly visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) by clicking on this link: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

Here’s how to check and download the Bihar DElEd 2019 notification?

Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme 2019”

On clicking, a pdf with all the information to the Bihar DElEd 2019 examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Take a print out of the Bihar DElEd 2019 notification for reference

Bihar DElEd 2019: Important dates

The online application process will start from April 29, 2019

The last date for submission of online application forms with fees is May 16, 2019

Declaration of the Bihar DElEd 2019 Merit list or qualified candidates is May 30, 2019

First Bihar DElEd admission 2019 selection list to release on June 19 to 24, 2019

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for further information regarding the examination and also go through the detailed notification released by the authority on its official website.

The Board (BCECEB) has also released the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) admit card 2019 on the official website. The examination has been scheduled to be held on April 28.

