Bihar ITI Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) Admit Card 2019 on the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the board’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The examination has been scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019. The BCECEB is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts the ITICAT for the aspirants who seek admission in ITI courses in various Bihar Government colleges/ Institutes every year. Candidates need to solve MCQ type questions during the 2 hours and 15-minute offline test. This is a state-level examination which is organised on a regular basis.

Important Dates:

– Availability of online form: March 14, 2019

– Last date of submitting online application form: April 3, 2019

– Availability of Admit Card: April 18, 2019

– Date of Examination: April 28, 2019

How to Download Admit Card:

– Log on to the official website of ITICAT Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

– Click on the link that reads “Admit Card of Bihar ITI 2019 Examination”

– Now enter your registration number and add Date of Birth (DoB)

– Click on the “Submit” button

– Your Bihar ITICAT 2019 Admit Card will appear on your computer screen

– Now download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

