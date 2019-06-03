Bihar ITI Results 2019, Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has declared the ITICAT results 2019 on bceceboard.com and bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the ITI results given in this article.

Bihar ITI Results 2019, Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the results of Competitive Admission Test or ITICAT 2019 on the official websites – bceceboard.com or bceceboard.bihar.gov.in conducted for admissions to Industrial Training Institutes in the state of Bihar. The ITICAT results 2019 are now available on the official websites and candidates who have appeared in the ITI entrance examination can now check the ITICAT results 2019 through the official websites mentioned above.

The Bihar BCECEB ITICAT exam was conducted by the authority on April 28, 2019. The question paper in the examination consisted 300 marks and a total of 150 questions were asked which was supposed to be answered within two hours and 15 minutes. Moreover, candidates must note that those who qualify the ITICAT 2019 exam will be eligible for training in professional courses.

How to check Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above or go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a pdf file with roll number of the candidates

Step 4: Download the pdf and look for your roll number, if your roll number exists, you have qualified the examination

Step 5: Take a print out of the result sheet for reference

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT Counselling 2019:

Candidates will have to attend the counselling session for admissions into the ITI. The following documents have to be produced at the time of counselling.

— ITICAT 2019 Admit Card

— Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet (as date of birth proof)

— Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet

— ID Proof and passport size photos

— Caste Certificate (if applicable).

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board or BCECEB conducts the ITICAT examination for admissions into various professional programmes such as agriculture, engineering and management courses every year.

