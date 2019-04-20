Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2019 has been published by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website. Candidates can check how to download the hall tickets given below. The admit cards are available at - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has finally released the admit card for the upcoming Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019 through its official website. All those who have filled the applications for the exam are advised to check the steps to download the admit cards from the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar ITICAT 2019 will be held for candidates aspiring to pursue technical courses at Industrial Training Institutes or ITI’s across the state.

The Bihar ITICAT 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted by the Board on April 28. Reports say that there are a total of 25 General ITI seats and 168 WITI seats for5 which this ITICAT 2019 examination is being conducted. Moreover, candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. After downloading the admit cards, candidates must check if there exist any error in the same and make the necessary corrections before 5 days of commencement of the exam.

How to download the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the BCECEB as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link to download the Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be asked to log in to their user accounts

Now, enter the details in the provided fields and click on the submit button

Candidates will be taken to their user portal

Now click on download admit cards

Take a print out of the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2019 for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the admit cards of Bihar ITICAT 2019: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More