Bihar ITICAT Seat Allotment 2019: The 2nd round seat allotment result 2019 has been announced by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examinations Board on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to visit the official website and download Bihar ITCAT Seat Allotment 2019.

Candidates whose names are in the Bihar ITICAT Seat Allotment 2019 will have to undergo document verification. After the process, the selected candidates will be given admission to vocational training in engineering and non-engineering trades. The admission will be under the craftsman training scheme.

Steps to check Bihar ITICAT Seat Allotment 2019

First, you need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads Online Counselling Portal of ITICAT-2019 A new page will appear on your screen Here, you need to click on view results Be patient! Click on the link that reads download provisional allotment letter for ITICAT 2019 Enter your credentials Your result will be displayed on the screen Last, download the result and take a printout for future correspondence

The document verification will be conducted in September 2019, starting from September 22 and concluding on September 26. Candidates should note that if they fail to appear for document verification, they will not be given admission. Also, BCECEB has said that candidates having printed copy of the allotment letter which was generated online will be considered for the admission. Meanwhile, the seats are allotted to the selected candidates through Bihar ITI 2019 counseling second round.

About BCECEB;

The BCECEB came into being through Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. Annually, the BCECEB holds competitive examination/counseling for admission to various professional courses.

