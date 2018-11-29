Bihar PHED Recruitment 2018: The Public Health Engineering Department has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer through its official website. All the interested candidates can check the notification given here and apply before the last date.

Bihar PHED Recruitment 2018: A notification has been released by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Bihar Government for the recruitment of candidates against the posts of Assistant Engineer on the official website – phed .bih.nic.in. According to the notification, all the interested candidates can fill the application forms for the recruitment after going through the details regarding the vacancies in the organisation carefully on the official website of PHED.

Moreover, the registration process is now open however, it will be closed on December 15, 2018 through the official website. As per reports, there are a total of 70 vacant positions against the Assistant Engineer post.

Bihar PHED Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details: Name and Number of posts

Total Assistant Engineer posts: 70

Civilian Engineer: 64

Mechanical Engineer: 3

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for PHED recruitment 2018:

Log int to the official website of PHED – phed.bih.nic.in

Search for the link that reads ‘Online application for contractual recruitment AE (civil/Mechanical) through GATE Score’ on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, candidates need to read the instructions carefully

Candidates are advised to keep the important documents to be uploaded at the time of application handy before applying

Now, look for the ‘Click here to register’ linkand click on it

Register yourself and login to the user portal with the id and password

Fill in the application form and submit online

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of PHED directly and apply online – phed.bih.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More