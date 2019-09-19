Bihar Police Admit Card 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will soon release the hall tickets for Forest Guard examination. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of CSBC or click on the direct link given below.

Bihar Police Admit Card 2019: Forest Guard hall tickets will soon be announced by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) for Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Candidates who are willing to appear in the exam can download the hall tickets once it will release on the official website of CSBC or click on the link csbc.bih.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that those who cleared the written examination test organised by CSBC can now apply for PET which will be conducted in the month of October. Candidates are advised, that it is mandated to carry the hall tickets with them otherwise the student won’t be allowed to sit in the examination hall, the hall ticket to be released in an online format, so candidates must download the hall tickets and hard copy of it for future use.

Follow the steps to download Bihar Police admit card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Bihar Police tab

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Forest Guard hall tickets 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to enter their name and roll number

Step 6: The hall tickets will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets or take a hard copy of it

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) was established in the year 2008 by the Bihar government, the institution was formed for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar

