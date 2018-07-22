Bihar Police Avar Seva Ayog Recruitment: Over 29,359 candidates are appearing for the examination for the recruitment of police inspectors under the Bihar Police Avar Seva Ayoog today, July 22. With the examination, the candidates can apply for the available 1,717 post in the Bihar Police department.

Over 29,359 candidates are appearing for the examination for the recruitment of police inspectors under the Bihar Police Avar Seva Ayoog today, July 22. With the examination, the candidates can apply for the available 1,717 post in the Bihar Police department. The examination will take place around 45 centres across the capital city and preparations for the examination have been completed. The authorities have confirmed that they have taken all the necessary measures to conduct a fair examination. All of the 45 examination centres have a tight security arrangement from both inside and outside.

Bihar Police Commissioner of Police Suneet Kumar confirmed that he has overviewed all the preparations done for making the main written test free from cheating. He further added that we have confirmed that not a single type of an offence can take place during the examination. Also, tight security arrangements have been made at the examination centres. The candidates have been asked not to carry mobile phones with them while going for the examination.

Use of mobile phones and any other electronic device has been prohibited inside the examination centres. Special arrangements have been done to monitor any of such offences. The authorities have also announced that after the conducting the examination, the result for the same will be released soon.

For any other update and notification regarding the examination, the candidates can visit the official website of the Bihar website via @ http://biharpolice.bih.nic.in/. The candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website in order to not miss any of the latest updates.

