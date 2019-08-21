Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) in its recent recruitment drive has released the notification for various posts. A total of 2,446 vacancies has been released for the post of sub-inspector (SI), sergeant, and assistant superintendent. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSSC from August 22 till September 25.
Female candidates must note that Of the total 35 per cent of seats are reserved for them. Selection of the candidates will be based prelims and mains followed by physical endurance test (PET).
Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total Vacancy released is 2446, put of which 2064 post released for Police Sub Inspector 215 post released for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail – 125 posts, Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen) – 42
Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2019: Application Fees:
For candidates belonging to the general category, the application fees is Rs 700
For candidates belonging to the EWS/BC/EBC category, the application fee is Rs 700.
For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH, the application fee is
Rs 400.
Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2019: Selection Procedurethe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 3 stages, ie. Pre Written Examination, Mains Examination and Physical Test.
Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the Police recruitment application link
Step 3: Register using basic information, details of the candidates
Step 4: Log-in using registration id
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.