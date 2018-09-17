Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Admit Card or call letter for the Constable recruitment PET examination has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the post can download the same by logging into csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Admit Card or Hall tickets for the PET examination for the recruitment of Police Constable under the state government on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the recruitment examination held for the candidates on August 20 can now download the Admit Card or Call letter from the website for the upcoming Physical Test.

According to reports, the Board is conducting this recruitment test to pick the most eligible candidates for serving in the Bihar state police. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1669 vacancies after the completion of the process.

Bihar PET Constable Exam Admit Card 2018: Steps to download

Log in to the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download PET Admission Letter’

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and click 0n submit

Your Bihar Police Constable Exam Admit Card or Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

To go the official website of the Bihar Police click on this link: http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

