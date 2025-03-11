Home
  • Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

CSBC Bihar Police announces 19,838 constable vacancies; applications open March 18 - April 18, 2025. Apply online at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!


The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released a recruitment notification for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering a total of 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.

Bihar Police Vacancy 2025: Application Process & Deadline

The online application process will begin on March 18, 2025, and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for Bihar Police Bharti 2025 is April 18, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

The vacancies are distributed among different categories as follows:

  • Unreserved (UR): 7,935
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 3,174
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 199
  • Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571
  • Backward Class (BC) (including 53 Transgenders): 2,381
  • Backward Class Women (BCW): 595

Bihar Police Bharti 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • Must have passed Class 12 or an Intermediate examination.
  • A Maulvi qualification from the Bihar Madrasa Board is also acceptable.
  • Candidates with Shastri/Acharya qualifications (with English) or equivalent certification completed by April 18, 2025, can apply.

Selection Process for Bihar Police Vacancy 2025

The selection process will consist of two major stages:

  1. Written Examination:
    • The exam will carry 100 marks with 100 objective-type questions.
    • Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the test.
    • Each question will be worth 1 mark.
  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET):
    • Candidates will be shortlisted based on their written exam performance.
    • The number of candidates selected for PET will be five times the available vacancies.

How to Apply for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Eligible candidates can apply online by following these steps once the link is activated:

  1. Visit the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “Apply Online for the Post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.”
  3. Complete the registration process.
  4. Log in with your credentials and fill in the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 notification on the website.

Bihar Police Bharti 2025: Key Dates

  • Online Application Start Date: March 18, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: April 18, 2025
  • Written Exam Date: To be announced
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date: To be announced

Aspiring candidates should prepare well as this is a golden opportunity for those seeking a career in law enforcement through Bihar Police Vacancy 2025.

