Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020: As per official notification, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) will be releasing Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020 on the 18 November 2020. All aspiring candidates those who applied for Enforcement SI Prelims Exam 2020 can now download Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020 via the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 6 December 2020. The exams will be conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates will also be able to check their exam centres once the admit card is released. Follow the steps below to know how to download Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 admit card:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims2020 link on the homepage. You will be redirected to the login page. Enter the registration number and other credential details. After successful login, Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims2020 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims2020 Admit Card You are advised to save it for future references.

As per official sources, there are 212 vacancies of Enforcement SI (Advt 02/2019). The selection process will comprise of Prelims, Mains, PET and Interview. Qualifying candidates in Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims will be called for Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains 2020.