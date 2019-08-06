Bihar Police Excise SI Mains admit Card 2019: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the Excise SI Mains Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Interested and Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card is released under the notice titled “Download Admit Card of the main exam for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.” on the official website. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their mobile number or registration number, date of birth.

BPSSC Excise SI Mains exams will be conducted in the month of August. Candidates those who will qualify the written will have to appear Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test, which will be just qualifying nature.

Steps to download Bihar Police Excise SI Mains Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of bpssc, i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, Download Written Exam Admit card (Mains)

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they would need to fill the login credentials, registration ID and Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

