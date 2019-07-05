Bihar Police Excise SI Result 2019 declared. The result of the written examination conducted for the recruitment of excise sub inspector vacancies has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on its official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Excise SI Result 2019 declared @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the result of the written examination conducted for the recruitment of excise sub inspector vacancies. All candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Excise Sub Inspector written exam can check their result online by visiting the official site of BPSSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 86595 candidates have applied for the post, out of which 54192 candidates have appeared for the examination. The examination was conducted on June 9, 2019. Around 42078 candidates have passed the examination by securing 30 per cent or above out of which 2600 candidates have been declared successful on their performance in the written exam. The cut off for male percentage is 68.2 per cent and cut off for female candidates is 51.9 per cent.

Candidates must note that those who have qualified the written examination will be called for BPSSC Main Exam 2019. Also, the final merit list will be based on the candidate’s performance in the Pre Written Exam, Mains Written Exam and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test.

The exam was conducted by the BPSSC for a total of 126 Excise Sub- Inspector posts. The pay scale for the post is 9300-34800 + grade pay 4200. The online application process was started on May 22, 2018, and concluded on June 30, 2018.

