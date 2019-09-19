Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 admit card: The Central Selection Board of Constable has issued the admit cards for the Bihar Police Forest Guard PET examination 2019. Check details.

Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 admit card: The admit cards for the Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 on September 18, Wednesday, 2019 by the Central Selection Board of Constable. Candidates who have qualified the written examination for the same can download there admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) by visiting the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), csbc.bih.nic.in. A total number of 3,11,425 students appeared for the written examination. The written examination for the same was held on June 16, 2019, in the state of Bihar. The official notification contains the roll numbers of the candidates who are going to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Steps to download Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CBSC), cbsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Environment Forest and Climate Change present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Bihar Police Admit Card 2019 present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the Bihar Police Forest Guard admit card 2019.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination center as no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), will announce the dates for the PET exam soon. At the time of the PET exam, candidates will be required to appear for the screening test.

