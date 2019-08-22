Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission or BPSSC has released a notification inviting applications for 2446 posts through bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the vacancy, eligibility criteria and other details in this article.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Police Sub-Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail and Assistant Superintendent Jail on the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification, applications are now open for the above-mentioned posts and interested candidates can fill the online application form and submit the same on or before the last date. Reportedly, there are a total of 2,446 vacancies against the posts.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancies

Total vacant posts for Police Sub Inspector: 2,064

Sergeant: 215 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment):125 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42

Candidates willing to apply for the posts must note that they have to fall in the age bracket of 20 to 37 years while candidates belonging to the Other backward classes and female candidates must be at least 20 years and note more than 40 years (as on September 1). However, ST or SC category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms.

How to apply Bihar Police Recruitment 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Bihar Police Recruitment Authority as mentioned above

On the homepage, register yourself if you are a new user with your mobile number and email address

After the registration process is complete, candidates need to login to the user portal with the details generated during the registration

Now, proceed to fill the online application form

After filling in all the details, submit the application fees and submit the application form

Take a print out of the application form for reference

According to the notice, the online application process will start on August 22, 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the applications is September 25, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App