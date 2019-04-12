BPSSC Bihar Police SI main results: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission or BPSSC has released the results and scorecards of Bihar Police SI Main exam 2019 through its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in today, April 12, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to download the BPSSC Bihar Police SI result given here.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI main results: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission or BPSSC has released the Bihar Police SI main exam result through its official website today, April 12, 2019. According to reports in a leading daily, the BPSSC Police SI scorecards and results are now available for download from the official website of the Commission – bpssc.bih.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the Mains examination of Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam are advised to check the instructions to download the same given below.

Moreover, there are a total of 1717 vacancies against the post of Sub Inspector which is going to be filled after this recruitment drive. The Commission has declared the combined result for the Mains exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted by the authority on March 9, this year. Candidates must note that the link to check and download the final scorecards will be available only till April 21, 2019 after the scheduled date, the process to download the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main scorecards would be deactivated on the official website mentioned above.

How to download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main Exam result?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of BPSSC – i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link ‘scorecard for the post of Police sub0inspector’ and click on the same

The candidate will be redirected to a new page

Here, click on the relevant link

Now, log-in to the user portal with your roll number, date of birth

The BPSSC Bihar Police SI result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, this recruitment drive has been conducted against the advertisement released for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017.

