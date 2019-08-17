Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has announced vacancies for the applicants in Bihar Police, youth can now get the government job in Bihar police. This is a huge opportunity as this is one of the biggest recruitment process announced by the DGP of the Bihar. The application forms for some of the posts are available on the official website of BPSSC that is Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission. You can visit the site bpssc.bih.nic.in, here you will get more information about the latest vacancies.

The application forms for the post of Sub-Inspector and Constable will be soon available on the official site. Till then you can visit the site and check out the eligibility criteria and process, and know-how to fill the form. Candidates can also check the other opportunities available on the site. Bihar Police Under Service Commission and Central Selection Council will begin the process soon, stay updated and visit the site for further notifications.

There are respective criteria’s to fill the form that includes, Age Limit, Candidature, Domicile, Education Qualification, Height, Weight, and other physical abilities. Candidates are advised to go through these details before filling up the form otherwise the candidature might get canceled. Bihar Police Under Service Commission has released some of the posts on their official website, candidates can check the details from the direct link. Direct Link

