The Bihar Combined Entrance Competetive Examination Board(BCECEB) has finally announced Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019. Students who want to appear in the exam can now check their result on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Examination Board had announced confirming the delay to all the applicants.The Bihar Polytechnic admit card was expected to be released on 4th June 2019. However, this has been postponed due to some official reasons. DCECE 2019 will conduct the exam on June 23 and 24. Candidates can now download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the DCECE admit card link

Step 3: Enter Bihar Polytechnic examination 2019 application number and password

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

The Bihar Polytechnic examination was supposed to be conducted on June 16 and 17 but it delayed due to some official reason. According to the notification from the Bihar board official, the exam will be held for 2 hours and 15 minutes. the exam will be conducted for various courses for Polytechnic Engineering(PE), Part-time Polytechnic Engineering(PPE) and other courses. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board(BCECEB) has been constituted under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competetive Examination Act,1995. The board conducts admissions every year for competitive examination in competitive courses like Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in several colleges in the state of Bihar.

