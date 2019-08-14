Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Provisional Seat Allotment result 2019 will be declared soon by the Bihar Combined Allotment Entrance Exam Board or BCECEB. As per the official notification, the allotment result is expected to be released today @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Provisional Seat Allotment result 2019: The Bihar Combined Allotment Entrance Exam Board or BCECEB will soon release the Bihar DCECE Provisional Allotment Result on its official website. All those candidates those had applied for Diploma and Polytechnic courses can check the 1st round allotment result from the BCECEB official website, or click on the bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to visit directly.

The Counselling for Bihar DCECE was started on July 30, 2019, and t he submission of online application was started on August 6, 2019. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is the state level board that monitors various competitive examinations and offers admissions for the students. Recently the board has conducted the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) for candidates those who seek admission into Diploma/Polytechnic courses.

Selected candidates will get admission n [Polytechnic (Engg.) / Part-Time 4 Years Polytechnic Engg. / Para Medical-Dental (Matric Level) / Para Medical (Intermediate Level) courses.

Steps to Check Bihar DCECE Provisional Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB, bceceb.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available which says ‘Online Counselling of DCECE 2019’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Click on the link which says ‘Bihar DCECE Allotment Result 2019’

Step 5: A new window will open. Enter the login credentials and press submit button to proceed

Step 6: Verify and submit the information entered

Step 7: Check the allotment status displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the provisional allotment letter for further reference

