Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Bihar Postal Circle is willing to hire 1,063 candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Candidates can apply through India post website @appost.in before September 4.

The notification was released at India post website for Gramin Dak Sevak at Bihar Postal. Candidates who had passed 1oth class with passing marks in Mathematics and English are eligible for Gramin Dak Sevak posts.

Apart from this, candidates should be fluent in the local language and he/she should have studied that language till 1oth class. Candidates are counseled to scroll down to know more about the Bihar Postal Circle recruitment 2019 notification.

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Job profile

Branch Postmaster (BPM): At this post, the candidates needs to manage affairs of GDS Branch Post Office, India Posts Payments Bank and ensuring uninterrupted counter operation.

Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM): At this post, the candidates needs to do all function of sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep deposit and assisting branch Postmasters in counter duties.

Dak Sevak: The Job profile of Dak Sevaks will include all the functions of viz sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and other duties assigned by the postmaster.

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Salary

Branch Postmaster(BPM): Rs 12,000/- to Rs 14,500/-

Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM): Rs 10,000/- to Rs 12,000/-

Dak Sevak : Rs 10,000/- to Rs 12,000/-

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Eligibility age

Candidates have to be under 18-40 years old.

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Eligibilable Qualification

Candidates are required to give Basic Computer Training course certificate of at least 60 days.

Candidates should have studied local language till 1oth class.

Candidates must have done 1oth class with passing marks in Mathematics and English.

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Security details

Candidates who are applying for GDS Branch Master have to submit Rs 25,000 as security.

Candidates who are applying for GDS ABPM and Dak Sevak have to submit Rs 10,000 as security.

Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: For more details click on the links

Official GDS website

http://appost.in/gdsonline/

