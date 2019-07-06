Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Bihar Civil service Mains Exams 2019 for the candidates. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website. Candidates need to log in the website by entering the deatils.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the 64th Main civil service exams. The candidates can check the official website @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have been qualified for the exams can get the admit cards from the official website. The candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam can download the admit card on the website.

How to download:

1. Visit the official website @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter registration number and other details

4. Download the admit card

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates can download the admit card by entering their registration number and password. The BPSC is all set to conduct the 64th Main exams from July 12 to July 16, 2019. The exams will be held in afternoon shifts from 1 pm to 4 pm. The Bihar Mains exam which will be consisted of three papers has the optional paper of 300 marks.

The Mains Paper will consist of General Hindi paper of 100 marks and General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies 2. Both General Studies Papers will consist of 300 marks. While the optional paper will consist of 300 marks.

After the BPSC Main Exam, the shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The final selection list will be published after the performance in Mains Exam. The shortlisted candidates who will clear all the exams will be selected for the posts. The online application for the BPSC was started in April and was closed on April 30, 2019.

This is the 64th Mains Exams of Bihar Public Service Commission. The candidates who have qualified for the Mains exams will be able to get the admit card from the website.

