Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019: Bihar legislative council is going to conduct the recruitment exam for Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard posts and the admit cards for the same have been released. Candidates can check the steps to download given in this article.

Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019: The admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination has been released by the Bihar legislative council. The Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019 is now available on the official website – biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination and are going to appear in the same must download the admit cards from the official website with the help of the steps given below for their convenience.

How to download the Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of the authority – biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that indicates the downloading of the admit cards for the upcoming examination

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details to log in

Now, click on the download admit card option

On clicking on it, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

According to a notification released on the official website of the authority, the last date for downloading the for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination admit cards had been scheduled for is October 21, 2019. Candidates must download their respective admit cards before the link to download the hall tickets get deactivated on the official website. The recruitment examination will be conducted by the Board for the following posts – Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard.

Here’s the direct link to download the Hall tickets for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination 2019: Admit Card

For more information regarding the examination, Admit Card or Venue of the examination, candidates can check the official website of the Bihar legislative council mentioned above.

