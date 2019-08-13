Bihar sachivalaya sahayak recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Bihar Vidhan Parishad for the Sachivalaya Sahayak positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. A total of 31 posts are to be filled, through this recruitment drive. Online application will begin from August 19, 2019. Interested candidates need to apply through the official website until September 8, 2019.

A total number of vacancy details:

Total Vacancies: 31

Category wise vacancy details:

General category: 13

SC: 5

ST: 1

EBC: 5

OBC: 4

EWS: 3

Age Limit:

Preliminary examination will be of two hours with 100 questions of 400 marks and the main examination will have two papers consisting of 100 marks each. Candidates can apply through the official website, biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before September 8, 2019.

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant-

Candidate should be graduates.

Typing speed in Hindi/English should be 30 wpm.

Lower Division Clerk-

A 12th pass-out is applicable for the position of Lower Division Clerk. Typing speed in Hindi/English should be 30 wpm. Candidates can go through the official website to know in a more detailed manner through a notification link.

Age Limit:

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum

Male – 37 Years

Women/BC/OBC – 40 Years

SC/ST – 42 years

For more information, detailed notification is given below

Selection Procedure for Assistant, LDC, driver and other posts: Only on the basis of the test, the selection will be done.

How to Apply for Bihar Vidhan ParishadJobs 2019:

Candidates who are eligible can apply through the official website on August 19-September 8, 2019.

