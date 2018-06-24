The government in Patna had ordered schools to shut down till June 26, due to the bad weather conditions prevailing since the last few days in the state. Students till class 8 will resume going to school only after June 26, while for the students of 9 to 12 standards, classes have been scheduled from 6:45AM to 11:00AM.

The government of Bihar has ordered that the schools will remain closed due to the extreme heatwave condition in the state. Schools in Patna have been suspended and will open only after June 26. The district magistrate Patna, Kumar Ravi said that all the schools under government or private will remain closed till the date mentioned above for the heatwave like conditions prevailing in the city

The classes have been scheduled to be held from 6:45AM to 11:00AM for 9 to 12 standard students while classes for students up to standard 8 will remain suspended till June 26. Earlier, the district magistrate had ordered a similar kind of academic suspension in schools due to weather conditions, as per reports in a leading daily.

ALSO READ: KEAM 2018: Centralised Allotment Process starts online, register before June 29, 2018

According to the earlier government order, private schools were supposed to remain open from June 18 after the summer vacation, however, the vacations got extended due to the heatwave conditions in the state capital. Weather reports by local weather forecasters say that thunderstorms and are likely to occur in the next coming days and strong windy storms are also likely to lash the city.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Board to declare JAC 2018 Class 12 Arts results @ jac.ac.in soon, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More