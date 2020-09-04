Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for Bihar SSC 1st Inter Level (Main) Examination.Read below to get information.

BSSC Admit Card 2020 – Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the Mains Exam date for the 1st Inter Level CC Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Mains Exam 2020 can check the notification regarding the Mains Date available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

The state Commission will conduct the examination in two shifts i.e., morning and afternoon. There will be total of 150 multiple-choice questions in the exam.The written exam will contain four sets like A, B, C, and D.

Steps to download BSSC Inter Level (Main) Exam 2020 Admit Card



1) Open the official website of the Commission – bssc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the BSSC Inter Admit Card link

3) A new page will open on your screen, enter your credentials and then click on tbe submit button

4) Download and take a print out of your Admit Card for further reference

ALSO READ: OYO rolls out discounts for students appearing for JEE, NEET and other state examinations, sets up email helpline for seamless bookings

As per the notification by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the 1st Inter Level CC Examination-2014 will be tentatively conducted on 18 October 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting the online application for the examination was extended till May 3,2020 due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS 2020 Pre Exam: Know date, how to change choice of exam centres district and other details