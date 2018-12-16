Bihar Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2018: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd has released the Hall Tickets for Assistant Manager and Assistant recruitment examination at bihar.bih.nic.in. Candidates can now download the same by following the steps given below.

Bihar Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2018: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd has published the Admit Card or Hall Tickets for the upcoming Assistant Manager and Assistant recruitment examination through its official portal. The candidates who have filled up the application form this year are advised to check the official website of the bank and download their respective admit cards or call letters by following the steps given below. Candidates must note that the Bihar Bank Exam Admit Card 2018 is mandatory for appearing in the examination.

If a candidate fails to produce his/her admit card at the time of the examination, they might be debarred from the examination hall.

Candidates can check the following instructions for downloading the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Admit Cards:

Log in to the official website as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment” on the homepage

On clicking on it, candidates will be taken to another window

Here, click on the option to download the admit card given at the bottom of the page

The candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now, log in with your registration details

Again, click on the download option for Admit Card or Hall Ticket

The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly download the Admit card, click on this link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bscblamsep18/clpoea_dec18/login.php?appid=857b2341109c75351c2d056f3e77fcbc

