Bihar STET 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) has begun the online application process from today, Monday, September 9, 2019 on the official website bsebstet2019.in. Online application process will be closed on September 18, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted on November 7, 2019.

Admit card for the recruitment examination will be released soon through the official website. Interested candidates can download it through the official website bsebstet2019.in.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card, an take a print out for future use.

The examination will be conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. The examination will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks are for the written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

Bihar STET 2019 or the state eligibility test is being held in the state after a gap of 8 years.

STET will be held in two stages i.e. written examination and a Physical Fitness Test.

The written examination will be held in two papers i.e. Paper 1 for the candidates who are keen to be teacher in Secondary Schools. While Paper 2 is available for the candidates who were willing to be teachers in Senior Secondary Schools. Both papers will consist of two sections that are 100 marks. It will be alloted to select the Subject and 50 marks for reasoning. Duration of the written examination will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.

