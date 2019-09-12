Bihar STET 2019: Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), Physical Education and Health Instructor qualification examination 2019 application form have issued online. Candidates can visit its website or can scroll down to fill the examination form.

Bihar STET 2019: Applications have been started for Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), Physical Education and Health Instructor qualification examination 2019. Online application for this will be submitted on its official website @bsebstet2019.in. Candidates can apply for both examinations on or before September 18. Whereas examination will be held on November 7.

Bihar School Examination Board have released the notification on its official website. 37,335 vacancies to be filled by this examination for various posts. Candidates need to pass the written test and physical fitness test for these posts. At last, after clearing the selection processor candidates need to appear in the interview round. And the date of interview will be announced soon after the result declared.

Candidates who are looking forward to teach 9th and 10th classes in Bihar schools will have to appear for the STET Paper-I and candidates who intend to teach Classes 11th and 12th should appear for STET Paper-II against 25,270 and 12,065 vacancies, respectively. Whereas the fitness test will be conducted on examination day.

Bihar STET 2019: Important dates

Start Date of Online Registration- 9th September 2019

End Date of Online Registration- 18th September 2019

Last Date of Payment of Application Fee- 18th September 2019

Bihar STET 2019: Subjects and Qualification

Paper I

Sanskrit-Graduation in Sanskrit + B.Ed

English-Graduation in English + B.Ed

Maths-Graduation with Maths, Physics & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed or B.Tech with Mathematics subject + B.Ed

Science-Graduation with Zoology, Botany & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed or B.Tech with Science subject + B.Ed

Hindi- Graduation in Hindi + B.Ed

Urdu-Graduation in Urdu + B.Ed

Social Studies-Graduation with History, Geography, Economy And Polity + B.Ed

Paper-II

English- Post Graduation in English + B.Ed

Maths- Post Graduation in Maths + B.Ed

Physics-Post Graduation in Physics + B.Ed

Chemistry- Post Graduation in Chemistry + B.Ed

Zoology- Post Graduation in Zoology + B.Ed

Botany-Post Graduation in Botany + B.Ed

Computer Science- Post Graduate Degree in any subject or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or equivalent

Bihar STET 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website of the examination committee @bsebstet2019.in.

Click on the registration link for the new candidates given on the website.

Submit the requested information like district, category, gender, qualification information.

Your login will be created

Login Again

Apply for Bihar STET recruitment 2019

Upload Photo and Signature

Make the payment according to your category

Submit and take out the printout for further reference

Bihar STET 2019: Click the link below to fill form

