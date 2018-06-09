Bihar School Examination Board is in the limelight yet again and this time for students scoring more than the total marks. Arwal district student Bhim Singh, scored 38 out of 35 marks in mathematics and 37 out of 35 in the objective-type question. Interestingly, Janvi Singh from Vaishali and Satya Kumar from Patna scored marks for exams they never wrote.

Bihar results are always up with something new and interesting. This year, the Bihar School Examination Board came to limelight when a class 12 student claimed that he had scored higher marks than the sub-total. Some had a complaint that they scored marks for exams they didn’t even appear for. One of such student is a resident of Arwal district, who interestingly scored 38 out of 35 marks in mathematics and 37 out of 35 in the objective-type question. No wonder what they have been learning in the name of education.

Kumar was not shocked by receiving scores more than the total number of marks as this is normal for the students and it has been happening in the state board exams for long. Similarly, Sandeep Raj hailing from East Champaran got 38 out of 35 in the theory paper of physics. Raj didn’t know this was possible as he got zero in the objective-type questions in English and Rashtra Bhasha. Another candidate from Darbhanga Rahul Kumar scored 40 out of 35 in the objective paper of maths.

Janvi Singh from Vaishali claims that she didn’t appear for the biology examination but still she scored 18 marks in the subject. A similar case came to light when Satya Kumar claimed that he appeared for the exam from Ram Krishna Dwarika College in Patna but was wrongly given marks in the paper he never wrote.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) results were announced on Wednesday, June 6 at the official website of the board i.e. biharboard.ac.in. Around 45% candidates for Science, 82% students from commerce and 42% from Humanities qualified the examination. Ms Kalpana Kumari bagged the first position in the NEET examination. She scored 434 marks in her science stream. While Nidhi Sihna from RDS college, Muzaffarpur scored 434 marks and Kusum Kumari with 424 marks secured the first rank.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More