Bihar UGMAC counselling results 2019: Bihar UGMAC allotment counselling results 2019 for seat allotment to medical colleges in the state will be announced on August 5, 2019 on the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in after 4 pm. Interested medical aspirants who had appeared for the process can also check their selection status.

Bihar UGMAC merit list 2019 has already been announced on August 1, 2019, and the counseling process began on August 2, 2019 with the opening of the online registration process. The online registration process ended on August 3, 2019. During the process, candidates had to register for seat allotment, and later can complete the choice filling/ editing and choice locking process.

After this BCECE Board Bihar will announce UGMAC allotment results online on the official website.

Follow these simple steps to check their allotment results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on link for counselling portal for UGMAC 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Find and click on the UGMAC Allotment Result 2019 List

Step 5: Check allotment result 2019

Step 6: Download provisional allotment letter from the website

Step 7: Take out a printout for future use.

Post the announcement of Bihar UGMAC Allotment Result 2019, candidates will have to undergo through the document verification process at the designated ARC. Document verification for all the candidates will be alloted in Govt. Medical Colleges.

The document verification round will be conducted from August 7, 2019 to August 8, 2019. Similarly, for the candidates of the Private Medical Colleges, document verification process will be conducted from August 9, 2019.

Bihar NEET UGMAC Counselling 2019: Important documents

1. Original Admit Card of NEET UG-2019

2. Original Score Card of NEET (UG)-2019

3. Passing Certificate / Mark sheet! Admit Card of Matric/equivalent exam

4. Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate or any equivalent exam

5. Residential Certificate

6. Caste Certificate (If required)

7. All the Certificate/documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in 8. Private Medical/Dental Colleges

9. Six copies of the passport size photographs which was pasted on the Admit Card of NEET (UG)-2019

10. Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form Part A & Part B of UGMAC-2019

11. Aadhaar Card

12. Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate.

