Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2019: Bihar Legislative Council (Bihar Vidhan Sabha) is willing to hire the candidates for attendant and letter distributor posts. Submission of application will start from September 20. Candidates with requisite qualification can apply through the prescribed format available on official website @biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before October 11.

Before filling or opening the online application, it is better to know the necessary details and instructions for filling up the online application form. Information regarding the program of the competition test to be held for the posts will be published separately, which can be seen on the website of Bihar Legislative Council.

Candidates are informed that If you do not claim a loan in the column under the online application form, you will not get the benefit of the loan. The council secretariat will not be responsible for internet banking provision. After filling the application candidates should download the printout for further reference.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission starts from September 20.

Application submission will end on October 11.

Application fee needs to be submitted from September 20 and October 11 respectively.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Office Attendant: 129 posts

Letter Distributor: 7 posts

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10th class from a recognised board. She/he should have good knowledge of English and Hindi language. Also, candidates should be able to ride a bicycle.

Candidates are informed that it will be the responsibility of the applicant to keep the e-mail id, mobile number, user name and password saved in the online application. They will keep it safe until the last result session. In the absence of filling online application, we will invite our own working mobile number and e-mail ID.

