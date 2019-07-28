Bihar Vidhan Sabha Mains scorecard 2019: The scorecard for Advt. No. 1/2018 exam was announced by Bihar Vidhan Sabha recently on the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The candidates who gave the exam can check their results on the website before August 5, 2019.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Mains scorecard 2019: Bihar Vidhan Sabha recently released the results of Mains scorecard 2019 for Advt. No. 1/2018 on its official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the mains exam which was conducted from 7 to 10 April 2019 can check their final scores on the Bihar Vidhan Sabha official website.

To check the final mains result for Advt. No. 1/2018, candidates must enter their personal details including date of birth, the application number, select post and captcha code if required. The scorecard will remain on the website till August 5, 2019, and candidates are requested to check their result before the last date.

The candidates who qualify the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Mains exam 2019 can appear for document verification round which will be conducted on 18 August 2019. Candidates can check their names in the list available on the Bihar Vidhan Sabha official website. While going for document verification candidates should carry all the necessary documents along with their respective admit cards. Candidates must reach on the given reporting time at the right venue.

Reporting time: 10:30 AM

Venue: Annexe Building

Steps to check Bihar Vidhan Sabha Mains result 2019 for Advt. No. 1/2018:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha vidhansabha.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Bihar Vidhan Sabha Mains Score Card 2019 for Advt. No. 1/2018

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, select post and captcha code

Step 4: The result will appear, take a printout if needed

It should be noted that only those candidates whose names are present in the list can go for the documentation process.

