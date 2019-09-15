Bihar Vidhan Sabha Parishad is inviting applications for the post of Office Attendant and Letter Distributor. The candidates can apply for the posts through the official website by or before October 11, 2019.

The commencement date for submission of application is September 20, 2019 while the last date for submission of online application October 11, 2019. The application fee date is September 20 to October 11, 2019.

The following number of vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Parishad is mentioned below:

Office Attendant (Night Guard, Darban, Farrash, Safai Karmi, Mali) – 129 Posts

Letter Distributor – 7 Posts

The eligibility criteria for the posts of Office Attendant and Letter Distributor are:

The candidates must have passed the 10th class examination from a recognized Board. The candidate should have knowledge of English and Hindi Language which is compulsory for the posts.

The age limit for the posts of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Parishad Recruitment 2019 is 18 to 37 years. Meanwhile, the age relaxation for reserved category candidates should be as per govt. norms.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. After collecting the application forms, the candidates will have to go through the written examination. After written, the shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview. During the interview, the candidates should have knowledge about the subject. Later, the final list of candidates will be published. The result will be published online.

The candidates should check the online website of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Parishad daily for the updates. The examination date sheet will also be published online on the official website.

