Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has invited applications to fill the posts of officer assistant, driver and other posts as 166 positions are currently lying vacant. Eligible candidates should apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before November 22, 2018.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online submission of Application – October 23, 2018

Last Date of submission of Application – November 22, 2018

Vacancy Details: Total number of posts: 166

– Driver-14

– Library Assistant-07

– Order Letter Distributor: 10

– Office Assistant: 90

– Office Assistant (Darbaan): 09

– Office Assistant (Sweeper): 10

– Office Assistant (Gardener):20

– Office Assistant (Farrash): 06





Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Experience

Driver – For the post of driver, candidates should have passed 10th Standard or equivalent qualification and should possess a valid driving license (LMV/HMV) issued from a competent authority.

Other posts – Candidates should have passed 10th Standard or equivalent qualification.

Age Limit:

– As on August 01, 2018, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years.

– As on August 01, 2018, the maximum age of UR (male) should be 37 years; Unreserved (female), Backward class and extremely backward class (male and female) – 40 years; SC/ST (male and female) – 42 years.

How to Apply:

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through www.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in

Application Fee:

Women/SC/ST/PwD (Bihar State)-Rs 25/-

Other – Rs 100/-

