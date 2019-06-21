Bilaspur University has released the admission merit list for different programs. Students can check the merit list and can download it from the official website bilaspuruniversity.ac.in.

Bilaspur University has declared the admission merit list offered by the university for the different programs. Students who appeared in the examination can now check the Bilaspur University Admission Merit list 2019 result on the official website, bilaspuruniversity.ac.in.Candidates who shortlisted in the merit list will have to submit the admission fee to the University. Candidates have to submit the fee of the admission by June 28, 2019. The merit for phase 1 of the admission process has only declared yet.

The merit list of Bilaspur University 2019 is for the students who have secured their seat in the college along with the marks and the overall percentage of the candidate. The second admission merit list will be released on July 1, 2019. To get the details of the admission schedule, students have to visit the official website of Bilaspur University.

Steps to check Bilaspur University Admission merit list 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bilaspur University, bilaspuruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on this link, ‘Admission 2019’

Step 3: Click on the College Merit list

Step 4: Select the college name and the subject

Step 5: Search your name and roll number in the list given

Step 6: Download the Bilaspur University Admission Merit list 2019 and take a print out for future reference

The Bilaspur University Admission merit list 2019 will be containing details like candidates name, the application number, date of birth, fathers name, marks out of 500, weight and the overall percentage of the candidates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App