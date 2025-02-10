Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Biotechnology, Data Science And AI Key To India’s Growth, Says Dr. Debjani DasGupta| NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Dr. Debjani DasGupta, Director of the School of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at DY Patil University, highlighted the transformative impact of biotechnology, bioinformatics, and data science on India’s healthcare, agriculture, and economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Biotechnology, Data Science And AI Key To India’s Growth, Says Dr. Debjani DasGupta| NewsX Exclusive


In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Dr. Debjani DasGupta, Director of the School of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at DY Patil University, emphasized the transformative potential of biotechnology, bioinformatics, and data science in addressing key challenges in food security, environmental sustainability, and India’s socio-economic landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. DasGupta, a distinguished educator and researcher, underlined the crucial role of these fields in revolutionizing healthcare, crop development, and sustainable environmental solutions. She pointed out that biotechnology has been instrumental in drug discovery and therapeutics, while advancements in bioinformatics and food technology are driving the development of novel food products and bioremediation efforts. “These disciplines are essential in tackling significant challenges and fostering innovation in India’s healthcare and agricultural sectors,” she said.

Discussing the integration of data science with biotechnology and bioinformatics, Dr. DasGupta noted the advent of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and the explosion of biological data. “This data is meaningless unless analyzed effectively. Data science helps in processing and interpreting this information, which is crucial for advancing bio-manufacturing—a key goal for India,” she explained. She also stressed the need for educational institutions to incorporate data science into biotechnology programs to accelerate research and development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Increasing Demand For Skilled Professionals

With industries constantly evolving, the demand for skilled professionals in biotechnology and data science is on the rise. Dr. DasGupta highlighted the importance of a strong foundation in biology, mathematics, and computer science. “Students must also acquire coding skills and knowledge of artificial intelligence and algorithm development to stay ahead in this competitive field,” she advised. Critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, she added, will be essential for future professionals.

Importance Of Collaboration

Addressing the significance of collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industries, Dr. DasGupta called for stronger partnerships to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. “In Western countries, industry-academia collaborations are common, but India is gradually embracing this model. More companies are now engaging with academic institutions to explore innovative ideas and enhance industry-ready skills among students,” she said.

Dr. DasGupta also discussed the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in biotechnology. “AI and ML drastically reduce research time and improve precision in medical and healthcare applications. They are crucial for advancements in precision medicine, disease prediction, and personalized treatment plans,” she stated. AI-driven innovations are set to redefine healthcare delivery in India.

Emphasizing India’s ambitious goal of becoming a $30 trillion bio-economy by 2050, Dr. DasGupta acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for strengthening bioinformatics in scientific and healthcare sectors. “India aspires to be an AI bio-hub, and bioinformatics, when combined with data science, will be instrumental in achieving this vision by creating a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation,” she remarked.

As India moves towards a technologically advanced future, Dr. DasGupta’s insights highlight the importance of integrating emerging scientific disciplines to foster research, education, and industrial progress in the country.

Watch full video here:

ALSO READ: Meta Begins Global Layoffs Today: Over 3,600 Employees Affected

Filed under

AI Debjani DasGupta

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Haryana BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Minister Anil Vij Over Public Statements Against CM Saini

Haryana BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Minister Anil Vij Over Public Statements Against CM...

Team India Champions ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Before 3rd ODI vs England

Team India Champions ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Before 3rd ODI vs England

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bengaluru Skies Witness History! US & Russian Stealth Fighters Face Off At Aero India 2025 – Su-57 Pilot’s Selfie Goes Viral!

Bengaluru Skies Witness History! US & Russian Stealth Fighters Face Off At Aero India 2025...

Bhartiya Influencers Association Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Remarks

Bhartiya Influencers Association Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Remarks

Entertainment

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their ‘Stylized’ Performance

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than Bonnie Blue Now Under Scrutiny

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs In

What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox