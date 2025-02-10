Biotechnology, Data Science And AI Key To India’s Growth, Says Dr. Debjani DasGupta| NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Dr. Debjani DasGupta, Director of the School of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at DY Patil University, highlighted the transformative impact of biotechnology, bioinformatics, and data science on India’s healthcare, agriculture, and economy.

Dr. DasGupta, a distinguished educator and researcher, underlined the crucial role of these fields in revolutionizing healthcare, crop development, and sustainable environmental solutions. She pointed out that biotechnology has been instrumental in drug discovery and therapeutics, while advancements in bioinformatics and food technology are driving the development of novel food products and bioremediation efforts. “These disciplines are essential in tackling significant challenges and fostering innovation in India’s healthcare and agricultural sectors,” she said.

Discussing the integration of data science with biotechnology and bioinformatics, Dr. DasGupta noted the advent of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and the explosion of biological data. “This data is meaningless unless analyzed effectively. Data science helps in processing and interpreting this information, which is crucial for advancing bio-manufacturing—a key goal for India,” she explained. She also stressed the need for educational institutions to incorporate data science into biotechnology programs to accelerate research and development.

Increasing Demand For Skilled Professionals

With industries constantly evolving, the demand for skilled professionals in biotechnology and data science is on the rise. Dr. DasGupta highlighted the importance of a strong foundation in biology, mathematics, and computer science. “Students must also acquire coding skills and knowledge of artificial intelligence and algorithm development to stay ahead in this competitive field,” she advised. Critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, she added, will be essential for future professionals.

Importance Of Collaboration

Addressing the significance of collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industries, Dr. DasGupta called for stronger partnerships to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. “In Western countries, industry-academia collaborations are common, but India is gradually embracing this model. More companies are now engaging with academic institutions to explore innovative ideas and enhance industry-ready skills among students,” she said.

Dr. DasGupta also discussed the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in biotechnology. “AI and ML drastically reduce research time and improve precision in medical and healthcare applications. They are crucial for advancements in precision medicine, disease prediction, and personalized treatment plans,” she stated. AI-driven innovations are set to redefine healthcare delivery in India.

Emphasizing India’s ambitious goal of becoming a $30 trillion bio-economy by 2050, Dr. DasGupta acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for strengthening bioinformatics in scientific and healthcare sectors. “India aspires to be an AI bio-hub, and bioinformatics, when combined with data science, will be instrumental in achieving this vision by creating a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation,” she remarked.

As India moves towards a technologically advanced future, Dr. DasGupta’s insights highlight the importance of integrating emerging scientific disciplines to foster research, education, and industrial progress in the country.

