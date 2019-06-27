Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani conducted Distinguished Alumni Awards 2019 where the institute honored to the alumni. The event was quite memorable as many eminent personalities across the country were present there to make the event grand. Eleven distinguished personalities have been a part of the ceremony awarded for their exemplary and outstanding contribution in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Corporate Leadership, Public life, Academia, and Philanthropy.

The winners of the awards have been selected Harish Bhat, chairman, Tata Coffee, Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Sons, Brand Custodian and a BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumni himself. Several other eminent personalities from the field of Corporate and Academia were also present at the event.

VC Prof, Souvik Bhattacharyya of BTS Pilani said in a statement, BITS Pilani helps to create leaders and entrepreneurs. He also said that the previous awardees have proven them with utmost brilliance in their respective fields and have had a hugely successful career. He further added, the awardees will be an inspiration for not only the BITS community but for the entire country.

Here is the list of the prominent personalities who received the BITS Alumni Awards 2019 award:

1. Manu Sawhney (1988), CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC)

2. Amitabh Chaudhry (1985), CEO and MD, Axis Bank

3. Veerendra Raj Mehta, Padma Shri (1953), Executive Director, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS)

4. Akila Krishnakumar (1983)

5. Sanjay Jalona (1990) in the Corporate Leadership Category

6. Arun Abraham Ross (1996)

7. Arun Kumar Sharma (1986)

8. Bir Bhanu (1974)

9. Ramanan Laxminarayan (1992)

10. Umesh Garg (1974) in the Academic & Research Category

11. B P Agarwal (1968) in the Public Life / Entrepreneurship / Philanthropy Category

