BIS Recruitment 2018: In a major recruitment drive, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. BIS will hire 109 engineering graduates for the post of Scientist B post. Examination for the post of Scientist B will be held on 15 April 2018 and the candidates who qualify the exam will appear for an interview. The last date for submission of online application is April 2.Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group. Here is everything you need to know about BIS Recruitment 2018.

In a major recruitment drive, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master’s degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. BIS will hire 109 engineering graduates for the post of Scientist B post. Online registration for the BIS recruitment will begin on 16 March at bis.gov.in. All the selected candidates will be placed in level 10 of the 7th pay commission or the 7th CPC plus allowances. Engineering graduates and Master’s degree holders in microbiology with minimum 60 percent aggregate scores are eligible to apply for BIS Scientist B post.

Examination for the post of Scientist B will be held on 15 April 2018 and the candidates who qualify the exam will appear for an interview. The last date for submission of online application is April 2.Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group. Candidates shall have to submit online applications along with a fee of Rs 750. Women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities need not pay the fee.

BIS Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering): 31 posts

Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering): 10 posts

Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 posts

Scientist B (Electrical Engineering): 10 posts

Scientist B (Electronics Engineering): 17 posts

Scientist B (Chemical Engineering): 12 posts

Scientist B (Food Technology): 5 posts

Scientist B (Microbiology): 13 posts

Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science): 3 posts

Application Process: Interested candidates are required to apply online on the official website – http://www.bis.gov.in/ once the Online Registration begins on 16th March 2018.

Application Fee: Male candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- while women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances. ‘The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs 79,929,’ read the official advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria: The applicant must hold a BE/BTech in relevant disciplines or Masters degree in Microbiology with minimum 60% aggregate scores.

Age-Limit: The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years.

