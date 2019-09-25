BIT, Ranchi Recruitment 2019: Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi is recruiting candidates for filling up the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, Senior Professor, and Research Professor. Candidates can apply for the posts before October 15.

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi has invited applications from Indian Nationals through the official notification for the recruitment of various posts such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, Senior Professor, and others. The interested candidates should have a good background in academics, commitment to deliver quality teaching and research.

Candidates can apply within a prescribed format on or before the last date i.e. October 15, 2019. Also, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the above-mentioned posts.

Vacancy details to apply for BIT, Ranchi Recruitment 2019:

Assistant Professor– 16 Posts

Associate Professor– 15 Posts

Professor– 13 Posts

Senior Professor– 2 Posts

Research Professor– 1 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for BIT, Ranchi Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Assistant Professor: The candidates should have a Ph.D. in advertised discipline from a recognized University or Institute. Also, undergraduate and postgraduate degree with first-class in the advertised discipline. He/she should have 4 research publications in SCI, SCIE, SSCI, AHCI indexed journals.

Associate Professor: The candidates applying for the post need to have Ph.D. in advertised discipline from a well-reputed University or Institute with UG and PG in advertised discipline with first class. He/she should have 8 years of experience in teaching and research as an Assistant Professor.

Professor: The contender interested in the post should have a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline along with 10 years of experience in teaching and research an Associate Professor.

Senior Professor– The candidate should be well-experienced in teaching and research and industry consultancies with having 10 years of experience as a Professor.

Research Professor– The candidate should be a good scholar with best quality publications in high impact journals and should have at least 5 years of experience as a Senior Professor.

How to apply for BIT, Ranchi Recruitment 2019?

The candidates who are eligible and fit in the above criteria can apply for the posts through a prescribed format with the completely filled application form attached with the mark sheets, photocopies and other necessary documents to the Registrar, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi-835215.

