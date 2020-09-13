Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) admit cards have been released. Students who had applied earlier can now download the admit cards from the official website, bitsadmission.com. Here's the complete guide to download the hall ticket.

The Admit Cards for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 have been uploaded by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, or BITS, on its online portal, bitsadmission.com, today i.e. September 13 and can be downloaded by registered candidates till September 23. Applicants had been waiting for their admit cards for some time.

The BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) is an entrance test for admission into various courses offered by BITS. The Admit Card can only be downloaded by the candidates who registered before September 10. Eligible applicants may now head towards the official website bitsadmission.com and download their admit cards.

Follow the given steps to download your BITSAT 2020 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of BITS, bitsadmission.com. Select the hyperlink ‘Download the BITSAT-2020 Hall ticket and Instructions’. Fill in the required information on the page you are redirected to and submit it. Your Admit Card will be shown on the screen. It may be download or print.

Also read: Value-based education holds greater importance in current scenario: Vice President Naidu

Also read: IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2020: Online mock test window activated, admit card for office assistant soon @ibps.in

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and it can be broken down into four parts:

Physics (40 marks) Chemistry (40 marks). English and Logical Reasoning (25 marks). 1. Mathematics (45 marks), 2. Biology (45 marks), for B.Pharma candidates.

The question paper will consist of objective type or multiple-choice questions, with negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong attempt and 3 marks for every correct answer. Candidates are advised not to attempt the questions they are doubtful about since there would be negative marking.

Also read: P EAMCET admit card 2020 released: Know how to download and other details