BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani will end today on March 31, 2019 on the official website www.bitsadmission.com. Due to a large number of requests from the aspirants and parents, the last date to apply online for BITSAT-2019 along with application fee has been extended till 5 PM. Those who’ve already registered can edit their applications by till April 1, 2019 till 5.00 PM. The application began from March 22, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to apply through a prescribed format on the official website. Slot booking dates for the test have also been changed. The candidates can book their test date and time from on 5th April 2019 10.00 AM.

As per the schedule, the BITSAT 2019 will be held from May 16 to May 26. It is a computer-based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

The entrance examination will be conducted in a duration of three-hour. It will consist of four parts: Part I: Physics – 40 marks, Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks. The paper will be objective type that is, which consists of multiple choice questions. The students are advised to prepare thoroughly as there will be a negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer can give them three marks. The admissions will be made purely on the basis of merit.

Check notification in this direct link

This is the online application form

BITSAT 2019: Check steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Online application process’ link

Step 3: Register yourself with an email id, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Remember not to change the mail id till the completion of examination

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Upload the main documents

Step 7: Click on ‘submit’ link

Photograph and signature are to be uploaded as important documents.

The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. The students should obtain a minimum of 75 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/ Biology subjects in the 12th class examination, with atleast 60% marks in each of the subjects and possess adequate proficiency in English. For admission to B Pharm, the eligibility criteria is physics, Chemistry and Biology for PCM.

About BITS Pilani

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani is an all-India Institute for higher education. The primary motive of BITS is to train young men and women curious to put such ideas, methods, techniques and information into action. In the early 1900s, it started as a small school which turned into a set of colleges for higher education, ranging from the Humanities to Engineering until 1964, when all these colleges amalgamated to culminate into a unique Indian University of International standing.

