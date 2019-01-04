BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has begun the application process of the BITSAT 2019 on the official website. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the same. The last date to submit the application forms is March 20.

BITSAT 2019: The online registration process for BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) 2019 has been begun on the official website bitsadmission.com of The Birla Institute of Technology and Science. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website. March 20 is the last date to submit the application forms.

The entrance examination is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 26. The admission will take place for various integrated first-degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2019: Exam pattern

The duration of the entrance examination is three-hour. It will consist of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

The candidates will answer the objective type multiple choice questions. There will be a negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer will carry three marks.

Educational Qualification:

A pass out of (10+2) examinations, or have appeared for (+2) examinations this year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English are eligible to apply for the examination.

Direct Admission

The students who hold first rank in the merit list of all the central and state boards for 2019 are eligible for the direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT-2019 score as per the eligibility criteria.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More